Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sprints past Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 50-39

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 50-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 11.

The Wolfpack showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-12 advantage over the Cyclones as the first quarter ended.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting jumped to a 21-20 lead over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's leverage showed as it carried a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.