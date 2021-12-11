Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tacks win on Riverton 78-25

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handled Riverton 78-25 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 11.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Riverton 22-8 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense breathed fire to a 42-15 lead over Riverton at halftime.

The Cyclones' force showed as they carried a 67-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

