Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tacks win on Riverton 78-25

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handled Riverton 78-25 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 11.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Riverton 22-8 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense breathed fire to a 42-15 lead over Riverton at halftime.
The Cyclones' force showed as they carried a 67-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 4, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Riverton took on Monticello on November 30 at Riverton High School.
