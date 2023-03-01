Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned its community's accolades after an 80-57 win over Normal West in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 22-9 advantage over Normal West through the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 46-27 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin charged to a 59-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-18 edge.

