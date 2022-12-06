 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thumps Springfield in punishing decision 69-29

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned its community's accolades after a 69-29 win over Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield faced off on February 23, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.

