Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dumped Decatur MacArthur 75-62 on March 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur faced off on March 4, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Zion . For results, click here. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Southeast on Feb. 24 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.