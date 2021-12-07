Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin topples Springfield 53-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin poked just enough holes in Springfield's defense to garner a taut 53-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 21-12 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.
Springfield climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 30-27 lead at halftime.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield locked in a 39-39 stalemate.
In recent action on November 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield took on Decatur Eisenhower on November 30 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
