 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin topples Springfield 53-50

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin poked just enough holes in Springfield's defense to garner a taut 53-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 21-12 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

Springfield climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 30-27 lead at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield locked in a 39-39 stalemate.

In recent action on November 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield took on Decatur Eisenhower on November 30 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News