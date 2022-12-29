 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tops Wheaton-Warrenville South 58-41

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocked off Wheaton-Warrenville South 58-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 15-8 margin over Wheaton-Warrenville South after the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened a narrow 31-20 gap over the Tigers at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled to a 46-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones and the Tigers each scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

