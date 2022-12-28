 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin triggers avalanche over Bradley-Bourbonnais 71-46

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Bradley-Bourbonnais 71-46 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 15-7 advantage over Bradley-Bourbonnais through the first quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 37-18 halftime margin at the Boilermakers' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thundered to a 65-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cyclones added to their advantage with a 6-5 margin in the closing period.

