Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trips Normal University in tenacious tussle 63-55

With little to no wiggle room, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin nosed past Normal University 63-55 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.
Recently on February 5 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Normal Community West in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.