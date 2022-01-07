 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's convoy passes Decatur MacArthur 84-69

No quarter was granted as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blunted Decatur MacArthur's plans 84-69 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 29, Decatur MacArthur faced off against O'Fallon Township and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on El Paso-Gridley on December 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Cyclones opened with a 27-14 advantage over the Generals through the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 48-33 advantage at halftime over Decatur MacArthur.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took control in the third quarter with a 66-48 advantage over Decatur MacArthur.

