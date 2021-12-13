 Skip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's speedy start jolts Rochester 79-39

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin scored early and often in a 79-39 win over Rochester in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took charge in front of Rochester 28-11 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting breathed fire to a 41-20 lead over Rochester at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's force showed as it carried a 69-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Cyclones cloned their points production 10-10.

In recent action on December 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield and Rochester took on Decatur MacArthur on December 7 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.

