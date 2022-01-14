Springfield Southeast cancels check from Evansville Benjamin Bosse 62-51

Springfield Southeast collected a 62-51 victory over Evansville Benjamin Bosse on January 14 in Indiana boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Springfield Southeast a 62-51 lead over Evansville Benjamin Bosse.
Recently on January 4 , Springfield Southeast squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.