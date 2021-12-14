 Skip to main content
Springfield Southeast collects victory over Jacksonville 66-54

Springfield Southeast put together a victorious gameplan to stop Jacksonville 66-54 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Springfield Southeast registered a 27-20 advantage at half over Jacksonville.

Springfield Southeast and Jacksonville were engaged in a slim affair at 47-35 as the fourth quarter started.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 66-54 final-quarter tie.

In recent action on December 7, Jacksonville faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Southeast took on Springfield Lanphier on December 7 at Springfield Southeast High School. For more, click here.

