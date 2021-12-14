Springfield Southeast collects victory over Jacksonville 66-54

Springfield Southeast and Jacksonville were engaged in a slim affair at 47-35 as the fourth quarter started.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 66-54 final-quarter tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.