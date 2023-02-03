Springfield Southeast topped Jacksonville 64-57 in a tough tilt on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Springfield Southeast opened with a 12-5 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting moved in front for a 33-21 lead over the Crimsons at the half.

Jacksonville drew within 45-37 in the third quarter.

The Spartans' advantage was wide enough to weather the Crimsons' 20-19 margin in the fourth quarter.

