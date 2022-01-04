Springfield Southeast outlasts Decatur MacArthur in overtime classic 63-60

Bonus basketball saw Springfield Southeast use the extra time to top Decatur MacArthur 63-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 4.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 15-15 tie through the first quarter.
Decatur MacArthur constructed a bold start that built a 34-29 gap on Springfield Southeast heading into the locker room.
The Generals enjoyed a 49-37 lead over the Spartans to start the fourth quarter.
The points came from both sides, but the lead remained the same at 63-60 at the end of the first overtime period.
