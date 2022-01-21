Springfield Southeast pushes over Springfield 62-49

Springfield Southeast notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Springfield 62-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 17-17 tie through the first quarter.

Springfield Southeast's shooting moved to a 23-21 lead over Springfield at the half.

The third quarter gave Springfield Southeast a 41-34 lead over Springfield.

