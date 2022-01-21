 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Southeast pushes over Springfield 62-49

Springfield Southeast notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Springfield 62-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.

In recent action on January 13, Springfield faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Southeast took on Evansville Harrison on January 15 at Evansville Harrison High School. Click here for a recap

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 17-17 tie through the first quarter.

Springfield Southeast's shooting moved to a 23-21 lead over Springfield at the half.

The third quarter gave Springfield Southeast a 41-34 lead over Springfield.

