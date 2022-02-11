Springfield Southeast's determined rally upends Decatur Eisenhower 77-55

Springfield Southeast rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Decatur Eisenhower 77-55 at Springfield Southeast High on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Panthers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Spartans 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting moved to a 28-23 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Springfield Southeast's supremacy showed as it carried a 54-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

