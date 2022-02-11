 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Southeast's determined rally upends Decatur Eisenhower 77-55

Springfield Southeast rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Decatur Eisenhower 77-55 at Springfield Southeast High on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Panthers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Spartans 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting moved to a 28-23 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Springfield Southeast's supremacy showed as it carried a 54-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 1 , Decatur Eisenhower squared up on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

