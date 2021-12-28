Springfield tops Joliet Central 58-40

Springfield tipped and eventually toppled Joliet Central 58-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Recently on December 17 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Senators moved in front of the Steelmen 10-1 to begin the second quarter.
The Senators fought to a 25-7 half margin at the Steelmen's expense.
Springfield roared in front of Joliet Central 45-20 to begin the fourth quarter.
