St. Elmo-Brownstown holds off Edinburg 64-58

St. Elmo-Brownstown survived Edinburg in a 64-58 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 11.

In recent action on December 28, Edinburg faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and St Elmo-Brownstown took on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op on January 6 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

