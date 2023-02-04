St. Joseph-Ogden showed it had the juice to douse Auburn in a points barrage during a 78-57 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging a 17-11 margin over Auburn after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a small 41-31 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

St. Joseph-Ogden moved to a 58-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Trojans 20-11 in the final quarter.

