St. Joseph-Ogden cancels check from Bloomington Central Catholic 73-61

Stretched out and finally snapped, St. Joseph-Ogden put just enough pressure on Bloomington Central Catholic to earn a 73-61 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Bloomington Central Catholic took a 37-36 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden heading to halftime locker room.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-50 lead over Bloomington Central Catholic.

