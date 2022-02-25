St. Joseph-Ogden claims gritty victory against Tolono Unity 58-50

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that St. Joseph-Ogden passed in a 58-50 victory at Tolono Unity's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Spartans made the first move by forging a 13-11 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.

St. Joseph-Ogden's shooting jumped to a 25-17 lead over Tolono Unity at the half.

