St. Joseph-Ogden claims gritty victory against Tolono Unity 58-50

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that St. Joseph-Ogden passed in a 58-50 victory at Tolono Unity's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 15, Tolono Unity faced off against Monticello and St Joseph-Ogden took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on February 15 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Spartans made the first move by forging a 13-11 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.
St. Joseph-Ogden's shooting jumped to a 25-17 lead over Tolono Unity at the half.
