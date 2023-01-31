St. Joseph-Ogden dispatches Bloomington Central Catholic 68-55

St. Joseph-Ogden put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Bloomington Central Catholic in a 68-55 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging a 27-24 margin over Bloomington Central Catholic after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a slim 31-24 gap over the Saints at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Bloomington Central Catholic got within 54-48.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

