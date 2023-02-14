St. Joseph-Ogden recorded a big victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65-31 at St. Joseph-Ogden High on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

St. Joseph-Ogden opened with a 27-8 advantage over Paxton-Buckley-Loda through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense roared in front for a 38-13 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

St. Joseph-Ogden thundered to a 54-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 11-5 margin in the closing period.

The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St Joseph-Ogden played in a 62-60 game on February 15, 2022. For results, click here.

