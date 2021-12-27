 Skip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden earns narrow win over Downs Tri-Valley 51-45

St. Joseph-Ogden posted a tight 51-45 win over Downs Tri-Valley on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Spartans opened with a 12-9 advantage over the Vikings through the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting took charge to a 30-15 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

St. Joseph-Ogden's leg-up showed as it carried a 41-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Vikings' finishing flurry, but the Spartans swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

