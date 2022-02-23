St. Joseph-Ogden edges Fithian Oakwood in tough test 43-34

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that St. Joseph-Ogden passed in a 43-34 victory at Fithian Oakwood's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 15, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Fithian Oakwood took on Catlin Salt Fork on February 8 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For more, click here.
