St. Joseph-Ogden ekes out victory against Charleston 56-51

St. Joseph-Ogden swapped jabs before dispatching Charleston 56-51 at St. Joseph-Ogden High on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Charleston took on Rantoul on January 21 at Charleston High School. For more, click here.

