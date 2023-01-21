St. Joseph-Ogden mollywopps Effingham St. Anthony 61-38

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. St. Joseph-Ogden did exactly that with a 61-38 win against Effingham St. Anthony in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
