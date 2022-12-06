 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden mollywopps Hoopeston 88-41

St. Joseph-Ogden showed it had the juice to douse Hoopeston in a points barrage during an 88-41 win in Illinois boys basketball on December 6.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Hoopeston squared off with December 7, 2021 at Hoopeston Area High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on November 30, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Georgetown La Salette in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

