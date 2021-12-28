St. Joseph-Ogden nips Quincy Notre Dame in scare 43-40

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that St. Joseph-Ogden passed in a 43-40 victory at Quincy Notre Dame's expense on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Quincy Notre Dame authored a promising start, taking advantage of St. Joseph-Ogden 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Raiders came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at intermission over the Spartans.
St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-31 lead over Quincy Notre Dame.
The Raiders fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Spartans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
