St. Joseph-Ogden nips Quincy Notre Dame in scare 43-40

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that St. Joseph-Ogden passed in a 43-40 victory at Quincy Notre Dame's expense on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Quincy Notre Dame authored a promising start, taking advantage of St. Joseph-Ogden 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at intermission over the Spartans.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-31 lead over Quincy Notre Dame.

The Raiders fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Spartans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.