St. Joseph-Ogden overwhelms Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 70-46

St. Joseph-Ogden offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central during this 70-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and St Joseph-Ogden took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 14 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.
