St. Joseph-Ogden raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-38 win over Rantoul for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 7.

St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging an 18-4 margin over Rantoul after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a lopsided 38-19 gap over the Eagles at the half.

St. Joseph-Ogden charged to a 64-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a 2-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul played in a 74-54 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

