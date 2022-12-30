Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win St. Joseph-Ogden chalked up in tripping Normal University 58-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 20-14 lead over Normal University.

The Pioneers came from behind to grab the advantage 27-23 at halftime over the Spartans.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 45-38 lead over Normal University.

The Spartans held on with a 13-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.