St. Joseph-Ogden squeaks past Normal University in tight tilt 58-49

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win St. Joseph-Ogden chalked up in tripping Normal University 58-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 20-14 lead over Normal University.

The Pioneers came from behind to grab the advantage 27-23 at halftime over the Spartans.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 45-38 lead over Normal University.

The Spartans held on with a 13-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on December 16, Normal University squared off with Rochester in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

