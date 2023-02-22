Wins don't come more convincing than the way St. Joseph-Ogden put away Fithian Oakwood 73-36 in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 22.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Fithian Oakwood faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For a full recap, click here.

