St. Joseph-Ogden raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-51 win over Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin played in a 53-37 game on Dec. 21, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin faced off against Westville . For more, click here. St Joseph-Ogden took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Feb. 14 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap.

