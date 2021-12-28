 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis Confluence Prep mauls Champaign Central in strong showing 68-30

  • 0

St. Louis Confluence Prep left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Champaign Central 68-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

St. Louis Confluence Prep opened a gross 37-15 gap over Champaign Central at the intermission.

Recently on December 21 , Champaign Central squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana pushes over Hillsboro 66-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pana put just enough pressure on Hillsboro to earn a 66-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News