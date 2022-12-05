 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Teresa, Cerro Gordo-Bement advance in first round of Macon Country Boys Basketball Tournament

  • 0

WARRENSBURG -- St. Teresa and Cerro Gordo-Bement advanced to the semifinals of the 96th Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday at Warrensburg-Latham High School. 

IMG_1496_Snapseed.jpg Billy Guyse

St. Teresa point guard Billy Guyse (5) heads to the basket against Central A&M in the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament. 

St. Teresa got out fast and defeated Central A&M, 64-32, in the opening game of the tournament. Cerro Gordo topped Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 53-32, and will face the Bulldogs on Thursday at 6 p.m. 

St. T took control early, leading 12-4 with 2:06 left in the opening quarter and a Billy Guyse 3-pointer put the Bulldogs up 21-4.

St. T led 23-4 at the end of the first and had a 33-12 advantage with 3:00 before halftime. The Bulldogs were up 40-16 at halftime and led 54-27 after three quarters, going on to win by 32 points. 

IMG_1620_Snapseed.jpg Martin Velchek

St. Teresa's Marin Velchek (42) had a team-high 15 points against Central A&M on Monday during the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament. 

Martin Velchek led St. T with 15 points and Billy Guyse added 13 points. Ryheem Tyus added 12 points and Dylan Geiser had nine points. 

The Raiders were led by Hayden Sams with nine points while Maddix Plain and Gavin Houchins each had six points. 

In the second game, Cerro Gordo's Tyson Moore had a game-high 31 points to power the Broncos' offense. 

IMG_1766_Snapseed.jpg Tyson Moore

Cerro Gordo-Bement's Tyson Moore (31) scored a game-high 31 points against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley in the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday. 

Cerro Gordo had a big lead after the first quarter, 18-5, but Tri-City went on a 7-0 run to start the second quarter. The Tornadoes trailed by eight, 27-19, at halftime. 

The Broncos kept their lead in the third, leading 39-26 going into the fourth quarter, before winning by 21. 

After Moore's 31 points, Carson Brown had 12 points for Cerro Gordo. 

TCSV was led by John Wentzel with nine points. Jaegar Hill added six points and Kol Duncan had five points. 

TCSV and Central A&M face off in the consolation bracket on Wed. at 6 p.m. 

Day 2 of the tournament kicks off on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when Warrensburg-Latham plays Argenta-Oreana. The second game is between Maroa-Forsyth and Meridian at 7:30 p.m. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

