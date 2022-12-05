St. Teresa, Cerro Gordo-Bement advance in first round of Macon Country Boys Basketball Tournament

St. Teresa got out fast and defeated Central A&M, 64-32, in the opening game of the tournament. Cerro Gordo topped Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 53-32, and will face the Bulldogs on Thursday at 6 p.m.

St. T took control early, leading 12-4 with 2:06 left in the opening quarter and a Billy Guyse 3-pointer put the Bulldogs up 21-4.

St. T led 23-4 at the end of the first and had a 33-12 advantage with 3:00 before halftime. The Bulldogs were up 40-16 at halftime and led 54-27 after three quarters, going on to win by 32 points.

Martin Velchek led St. T with 15 points and Billy Guyse added 13 points. Ryheem Tyus added 12 points and Dylan Geiser had nine points.

The Raiders were led by Hayden Sams with nine points while Maddix Plain and Gavin Houchins each had six points.

In the second game, Cerro Gordo's Tyson Moore had a game-high 31 points to power the Broncos' offense.

Cerro Gordo had a big lead after the first quarter, 18-5, but Tri-City went on a 7-0 run to start the second quarter. The Tornadoes trailed by eight, 27-19, at halftime.

The Broncos kept their lead in the third, leading 39-26 going into the fourth quarter, before winning by 21.

After Moore's 31 points, Carson Brown had 12 points for Cerro Gordo.

TCSV was led by John Wentzel with nine points. Jaegar Hill added six points and Kol Duncan had five points.

TCSV and Central A&M face off in the consolation bracket on Wed. at 6 p.m.

Day 2 of the tournament kicks off on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when Warrensburg-Latham plays Argenta-Oreana. The second game is between Maroa-Forsyth and Meridian at 7:30 p.m.