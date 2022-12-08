St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth advance to finals of Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament

WARRENSBURG -- In Thursday's semifinals of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament, St. Teresa and Maroa-Forsyth picked up victories to advance to Friday's championship game.

St. Teresa was able to slow Cerro Gordo-Bement's offense, limiting the Broncos to 14 first-half points as the Bulldogs went on to win 50-33.

Maroa-Forsyth's defense was also in top form, keeping Warrensburg-Latham scoreless for much of the second and third quarter to win 47-21.

The Bulldogs and Trojans face off in the championship game on Friday at 8 p.m. at Warrensburg-Latham High School.

Both St. Teresa and CGB started slow with the Bulldogs leading 6-5 after one quarter. Back-to-back steals and baskets by the Bulldogs' Billy Guyse and Dylan Geiser led to a 17-11 lead and St. T was 23-14 at the half.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 36-21 after three quarters and kept the Broncos from getting close in the fourth to win by 17.

Guyse scored a game-high 20 points, Shadow Sumner added 12 and Geiser had eight. CGB's Tyson Moore had a team-high nine points and Carson Brown had eight.

The second semifinal game also started slowly with the Trojans and Cardinals tied 4-4 after one quarter.

The Trojans' offense got into gear in the second, scoring 21 points and limiting Warrensburg to three points to take a 25-7 lead into the break.

The Cardinals were held scoreless until Alex Hardin connected on a 3-pointer with 3:58 left in the third. Warrensburg finished the quarter on an 8-0 to make it 34-18 going into the fourth.

The Cardinals went cold again in the last quarter, scoring just three points, as Maroa won by 26.

Maroa's Kaiden Maurer led all scorers with 19 points and Zayn Giles added 10. Braxton Mitchell put in seven points.

Caleb Park, Brayden Hickey and Alex Hardin each had five points for the Cardinals.

In Wednesday's consolation semifinals, Central A&M defeated Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 50-38. Argenta-Oreana defeated Meridian 63-49 and will meet the Raiders in the consolation championship game at 5 p.m. on Friday.

CGB faces Warrensburg in the third-place game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.