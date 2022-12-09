 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Teresa tops Maroa-Forsyth to win first Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament title since 2017

PXL_20221210_032426188.MP_Snapseed.jpg St. Teresa boys basketball

The St. Teresa boys basketball team won the 2022 Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament on Friday. 

 MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW

WARRENSBURG -- After taking an eight-point lead into halftime, St. Teresa let Maroa-Forsyth get within two points in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs shut down the Trojans' offense in the final minutes to win the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament title game, 47-39, on Friday.

PXL_20221210_032141294.MP_Snapseed.jpg St. Teresa boys basketball

The St. Teresa boys basketball team celebrates winning the 2022 Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament on Friday. 

It is the first Macon County Tournament title for the St. Teresa boys since the 2017 season. 

The first quarter was fairly even with St. Teresa taking a 2-point lead 10-8 into the second. St. Teresa's Ryheem Tyus and Maroa's Grant Smith both had six points in the quarter. 

IMG_3880_Snapseed.jpg Martin Velchek

St. Teresa's Martin Velchek, middle, wrestles for position with Maroa Forsyth's Zayn Giles, left and Grant Smith, right. 

The Bulldogs kept a two-point lead into halftime, 19-17, and began to expand on it in the third. St. Teresa's Dylan Geiser hit a 3-pointer with 2:35 left in the quarter to make it 27-22 and Martin Velchek put in a basket right before the quarter buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 33-25 advantage.  

The fourth quarter began with the team's trading 3-point baskets back and forth. Maroa's Braxton Mitchell hit two 3s to make is 33-31 but then St. T's Shadow Sumner hit back-to-back 3-pointers of his own to put the Bulldogs back up by eight, 39-31.

St. T led 39-36 with 2:40 left in the game when St. T's defense limited the Trojans to three points the rest of the way, to win 47-39. 

PXL_20221210_032511134.MP_Snapseed.jpg Shadow Sumner

St. Teresa's Shadow Sumner holds the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament trophy. Sumner scored a team-high 13 points on Friday. 

Sumner scored a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs, followed by 12 points for Tyus and 11 for Billy Guyse.

Smith led the Trojans with 10 points and Kaiden Maurer had nine. Mitchell put in eight. 

IMG_3705_Snapseed.jpg Kaiden Maurer Billy Guyse

Maroa-Forsyth's Kaiden Mauer, left, heads up the court while St. Teresa's Billy Guyse, right, defends. 

In the tournament's third-place game, Warrensburg-Latham defeated Cerro Gordo-Bement 44-31 on Friday. 

The Cardinals were up big at halftime 23-10 and didn't let CGB close the gap in the second half, to win by 13. 

IMG_3299_Snapseed.jpg Kaiden Gardner

Warrensburg-Latham's Kaiden Gardner (1) blocks Cerro Gordo-Bement's Carson Brown's shot during Friday's third-place game of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament. 

Warrensburg was led by Kaiden Gardner with 14 points and Eastyn McKenzie added nine points. The Broncos' Tyson Moore scored a game-high 22 points. 

In the consolation championship game, Argenta-Oreana defeated Central A&M 59-43. 

The Bombers were led by Chase Logue with 18 points and M.J. Hall had 10. Colby Morrison led the Raiders with 13 points. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

