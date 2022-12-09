St. Teresa tops Maroa-Forsyth to win first Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament title since 2017

WARRENSBURG -- After taking an eight-point lead into halftime, St. Teresa let Maroa-Forsyth get within two points in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs shut down the Trojans' offense in the final minutes to win the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament title game, 47-39, on Friday.

It is the first Macon County Tournament title for the St. Teresa boys since the 2017 season.

The first quarter was fairly even with St. Teresa taking a 2-point lead 10-8 into the second. St. Teresa's Ryheem Tyus and Maroa's Grant Smith both had six points in the quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a two-point lead into halftime, 19-17, and began to expand on it in the third. St. Teresa's Dylan Geiser hit a 3-pointer with 2:35 left in the quarter to make it 27-22 and Martin Velchek put in a basket right before the quarter buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 33-25 advantage.

The fourth quarter began with the team's trading 3-point baskets back and forth. Maroa's Braxton Mitchell hit two 3s to make is 33-31 but then St. T's Shadow Sumner hit back-to-back 3-pointers of his own to put the Bulldogs back up by eight, 39-31.

St. T led 39-36 with 2:40 left in the game when St. T's defense limited the Trojans to three points the rest of the way, to win 47-39.

Sumner scored a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs, followed by 12 points for Tyus and 11 for Billy Guyse.

Smith led the Trojans with 10 points and Kaiden Maurer had nine. Mitchell put in eight.

In the tournament's third-place game, Warrensburg-Latham defeated Cerro Gordo-Bement 44-31 on Friday.

The Cardinals were up big at halftime 23-10 and didn't let CGB close the gap in the second half, to win by 13.

Warrensburg was led by Kaiden Gardner with 14 points and Eastyn McKenzie added nine points. The Broncos' Tyson Moore scored a game-high 22 points.

In the consolation championship game, Argenta-Oreana defeated Central A&M 59-43.

The Bombers were led by Chase Logue with 18 points and M.J. Hall had 10. Colby Morrison led the Raiders with 13 points.

