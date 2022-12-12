St. Teresa used strong team defense and clutch performances to win the Macon County Tournament

DECATUR — Going into the fourth quarter during Friday's championship game of the 96th Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament, St. Teresa had a big advantage over Maroa-Forsyth, 33-25.

The Trojans came out firing to open the final eight minutes with back-to-back 3s by junior guard Braxton Mitchell. That brought the game to its closest point, 33-31, and could have been the beginning of a Trojans' comeback victory had St. Teresa senior Shadow Sumner not immediately responded.

Sumner hit back-to-back 3s of this own to get the Bulldogs' lead back to eight points and wrestle back control of the game. The Trojans were not able to get within five points the rest of the way, falling 47-39, as St. T won its first Macon County Boys Tournament title since 2017.

Sumner scored a team-high 13 points that included two late free throws in the fourth.

"Shadow hit some really clutch shots for us in the that second half. His two 3s in the fourth really separated us a bit," St. Teresa head coach Mike Noonan said. "We were also able to finish at the free throw line. That is something we struggled with in this early season but I was really pleased tonight in the way we were able to close at the line."

Defensive clamp down

With 4:12 left in the game, Maroa was down five, 39-34. The rest of the game, they were only able to score one basket-- a 3-pointer by Sebastian Himmelrick in the final seconds when the game was out of reach -- the rest of the way.

That was a big change for the Bulldogs, who a week before the title game, lost a tough home game to Champaign St. Thomas More, 54-47. Since that point, the team has rattled off four wins and Noonan credits a lot to the defense.

"Our defensive growth in this tournament has been huge," Noonan said. "A week ago, we really struggled. We had defensive breakdowns left and right. Overall, we are progressing little by little and I'm really happy with the progress we've made. We are going to try to keep on growing as we move forward."

Stalemate

The matchup between stand out guards Billy Guyse for the Bulldogs and Kaiden Maurer for the Trojans was a stalemate in the first half. They squared off again and again but neither found the basket in the first two quarters.

"We were both talking during the game that both of us were hitting our shots in warmups but as soon as the game started, both of us were hitting nothing," Guyse said. "We started getting it going a little bit in the second half but nothing was dropping tonight."

They both finally broke through in the second half as Guyse scored 11 and Maurer put in 9, which came on three 3-pointers.

"They are two pretty good players and when you have that you will run into it that it is the defense that wins out. You knew that both of them are too good not to score," Noonan said.

'Garbage man'

Another key performer for the Bulldogs was junior Ryheem Tyus, whose six first-quarter points got the offense in gear. Tyus finished with 12 points and, along with forward Martin Velchek, is the team's main presence under the basket.

Tyus, a junior, transferred to St. Teresa from MacArthur last year and was limited to playing on the Bulldogs' junior varsity team due to transfer rules.

"I think I'm fitting in pretty well and I think it is going to be a very good season," Tyus said. "Since the get-go, we have been pushing each other every day and we just have a very good chemistry."

So far in his first varsity experience, he's been the Bulldogs average leading scorer entering the Macon County tourney.

"I thought Ryheem was really good tonight. Maroa did a good job of being physical with him. I thought he was able to find his game in that first quarter," Noonan said. "He's really good at getting balls off of the glass and kind of being a garbage man for us. He has a really good touch around the rim."

Next up

The Bulldogs (7-2) host Pleasant Plains on Tuesday, then Bloomington Central Catholic on Friday and then host the St. Teresa Christmas Tournament beginning Wed., Dec. 21. This season's tournament features LSA, Maroa-Forsyth, Champaign Judah Christian, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Hartsburg-Emden, Riverton and Mount Pulaski.

The Bulldogs open conference play in the team's final season in the Central Illinois Conference against Warrensburg-Latham on Fri., Jan. 6 at home.

"This is a great way to start the season. I knew if we played together as a team and worked together, we could get it done," Guyse said. "This proves that if we play together and play as a team that we can win and accomplish big things."

