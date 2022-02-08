Staunton tops Gillespie 56-46

Staunton handed Gillespie a tough 56-46 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 29, Staunton faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Gillespie took on Greenville on January 28 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
