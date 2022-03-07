Steeleville pulls python act on Macon Meridian 68-47

Steeleville showered the scoreboard with points to drown Macon Meridian 68-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Steeleville a 20-12 lead over Macon Meridian.
The Warriors' shooting jumped to a 30-19 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
Steeleville's control showed as it carried a 44-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
