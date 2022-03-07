 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steeleville pulls python act on Macon Meridian 68-47

  • 0

Steeleville showered the scoreboard with points to drown Macon Meridian 68-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Steeleville a 20-12 lead over Macon Meridian.

The Warriors' shooting jumped to a 30-19 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Steeleville's control showed as it carried a 44-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 25 , Macon Meridian squared up on Neoga in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News