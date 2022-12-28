Sterling posts win at Rochester's expense 70-59

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sterling prevailed over Rochester 70-59 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
The last time Sterling and Rochester played in a 59-44 game on December 28, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on December 17, Rochester squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.