Stopped cold: Brownstown/St. Elmo Co-Op thwarts Sullivan's quest 51-32

Brownstown/St. Elmo Co-Op handed Sullivan a tough 51-32 loss in Illinois boys basketball action on February 12.
Recently on January 31 , Sullivan squared up on Decatur St Teresa in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.