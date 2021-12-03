Stopped cold: Flanagan-Cornell thwarts Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's quest 60-45

Flanagan-Cornell charged Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and collected a 60-45 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 3.
Flanagan-Cornell darted in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17-8 to begin the second quarter.
Flanagan-Cornell's shooting darted to a 32-18 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.
Flanagan-Cornell's influence showed as they carried a 48-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
