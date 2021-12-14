Stopped cold: Petersburg PORTA thwarts Mason City Illini Central's quest 62-49

Petersburg PORTA collected a 62-49 victory over Mason City Illini Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Petersburg PORTA darted in front of Mason City Illini Central 50-36 to begin the second quarter.
Petersburg PORTA moved over Mason City Illini Central 57-47 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on November 30, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Virden North Mac and Petersburg PORTA took on Beardstown on December 7 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For a full recap, click here.
