Clinton showed top form to dominate Edinburg during a 65-37 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 6.
Recently on January 31, Clinton squared off with Shelbyville in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.