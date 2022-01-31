 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Decatur St. Teresa unleashes full fury on Sullivan 57-34

Decatur St. Teresa's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Sullivan during a 57-34 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

In recent action on January 25, Sullivan faced off against Pana and Decatur St Teresa took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 25 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

