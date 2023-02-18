Jacksonville Routt Catholic stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to an 84-22 win over Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Mt Sterling Brown County . For results, click here. Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf took on Jacksonville Westfair Christian on Feb. 9 at Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. Click here for a recap.

