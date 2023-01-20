Storm warning: Jacksonville Routt Catholic unleashes full fury on Hardin Calhoun 72-45

It would have taken a herculean effort for Hardin Calhoun to claim this one, and Jacksonville Routt Catholic wouldn't allow that in a 72-45 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
